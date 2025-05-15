Raises The Bar In Roofing: All Star Roofing Celebrates 10 Incredible Years On Threebestrated®

All Star Roofing

- NigelWINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Star Roofing is proud to announce that they have been honored with the 2025 ThreeBestRatedAward, a prestigious recognition for their unparalleled commitment to quality, innovation and craftsmanship. This award celebrates the company's dedication to providing outstanding roofing services tailored to Windsor's unique climate.“It is our tenth year of being on ThreeBestRated. It is really a matter of pride and it feels great,” expressed Nigel Poag, the owner.What It Takes to Earn ThreeBestRatedAwardAt the helm of All Star Roofing is Nigel Poag, who entered the roofing industry early and carries forward his family's legacy. Having worked with his grandfather and father in building homes and construction projects from an early age, Nigel has gained hands-on experience, which helped him excel in roofing. With his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he founded his own firm in 2005 that is fully committed to meeting the roofing needs of the Windsor community.At All Star Roofing, Nigel has built a renowned team with skilled professionals who are certified to work at heights and hold additional certifications including rigging, pulley systems, forklift operation and various commercial driver's licenses. Nigel and his team together offer commercial, industrial, and residential roofing services. From new installation to maintenance, they are capable of handling projects of any size with transparent communication and accurate assessment as their priority.>> Roofing For Windsor: All Star Roofing provides roofing solutions tailored to Windsor's climate conditions.“Windsor is one of the hottest places in Canada,” says Nigel. As Windsor sits near the bottom of the Great Lakes, it experiences strong sideways winds and intense rainstorms that can put a lot of stress on the local roofs. Nigel, who has been in the region for over 20 years, understands the local weather extremes and offers roofing solutions that withstand harsh environmental conditions.>> Using Canadian Products: All Star Roofing emphasizes Canadian products and materials on their projects. Despite some products being sourced from outside of the country, the team is committed to offering high-quality items, with a preference for Canadian-made products whenever possible.>> Looking ahead: All Star Roofing is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing to remain at the forefront with their high-quality services.“I plan to continue being one of the longest-reaching, hardest-hitting roofing contractors in Southern Ontario.”Pro-Tips For Homeowners For Longstanding RoofA rule of thumb to extend the lifespan of the roof is to inspect for damages, leaks and other issues regularly. Additionally, installing proper ventilation is crucial, as it helps improve airflow in the attic and reduces heat buildup. This helps not only to save on energy bills but also extend the life of the roof.When it comes to roofing, it is better to invest in a 'Transferable Warranty”, Nigel says. Having a fully transferable warranty from a reputable roofing company will add significant value to the home and earn a heightened profit at the time of selling.While offering some tips for his audience, Nigel also warns of the potential drawback of extended warranties. Although it is offered by many contractors, these warranties don't possess the best value. Nigel advises homeowners to do some research and invest in higher-quality materials and products that offer long-term value and cut down on unexpected costs.All Star Roofing offers free estimation. Get in touch with the team at Windsor-roofing to book a consultation or schedule a roofing project.

