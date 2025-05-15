Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Blackstone


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met on Thursday with Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.

