403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mylivecart Unveils Multi-Host Live Shopping Experience To Revolutionize Real-Time Online Sales
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new Multi-Host feature allows multiple presenters-be it product specialists, brand ambassadors, or influencers-to join a single live stream, creating dynamic and collaborative shopping experiences.
Wilmington, DE- Mylivecart, a leading interactive e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Multi-Host Live Shopping feature, designed to elevate real-time online selling experiences across digital storefronts. This innovative addition is set to empower brands, influencers, and retailers with the ability to collaborate in live sessions, engage wider audiences, and supercharge their sales efforts.
With live shopping already redefining e-commerce by blending entertainment and instant purchases, Mylivecart is taking it one step further. The new Multi-Host feature allows multiple presenters-be it product specialists, brand ambassadors, or influencers-to join a single live stream, creating dynamic and collaborative shopping experiences.
“Today's shoppers want more than just transactions-they seek interaction, authenticity, and entertainment,” said Founder and CEO of Mylivecart.“Our Multi-Host Live Shopping capability brings people together in real-time, enabling stores to host joint product demos, run live Q&As, or co-present seasonal offers. It's about building a community around your brand.”
Key Highlights of the Multi-Host Feature:
Collaborative Selling: Invite multiple presenters to co-host a session, each bringing their unique voice and influence.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Stream simultaneously across e-commerce websites, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Enhanced Viewer Engagement: Live chat, emoji reactions, product pinning, and instant purchase options keep audiences hooked.
Real-Time Product Highlighting: Hosts can showcase products, switch between hosts, and guide viewers to checkout-all without leaving the live video.
Seamless WooCommerce Integration: Sellers using WooCommerce can directly link products for live purchase, with inventory updating in real-time.
This new feature is especially valuable for brands partnering with influencers or collaborating with sales teams spread across different locations. Businesses can now hold live product launches, virtual pop-ups, and festive promotions with multiple hosts interacting with customers in real-time.
Driving Business Growth Through Live Collaboration
Live commerce platforms has proven to be a powerful driver of conversions, with studies showing that real-time interaction can boost conversion rates by up to 10x. Mylivecart's Multi-Host capability not only enhances the viewer experience but also improves sales team productivity, reduces return rates through live product education, and increases brand loyalty.
About Mylivecart
Mylivecart is an innovative live shopping platform that empowers e-commerce businesses to host interactive, real-time sales events across their websites and social media channels. Designed for seamless integration with platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento, Mylivecart allows sellers to showcase products via live video, engage directly with customers, and drive instant purchases. Key features include multi-host support, real-time inventory sync, audience interaction tools, and instant checkout capabilities. Whether you're collaborating with influencers, launching new products, or offering exclusive deals, Mylivecart transforms traditional online shopping into an engaging, immersive experience that boosts conversions and builds brand loyalty. With Mylivecart, businesses can turn every live session into a powerful revenue-generating event.
###
Contact Information
Mylivecart
...
Wilmington, DE- Mylivecart, a leading interactive e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Multi-Host Live Shopping feature, designed to elevate real-time online selling experiences across digital storefronts. This innovative addition is set to empower brands, influencers, and retailers with the ability to collaborate in live sessions, engage wider audiences, and supercharge their sales efforts.
With live shopping already redefining e-commerce by blending entertainment and instant purchases, Mylivecart is taking it one step further. The new Multi-Host feature allows multiple presenters-be it product specialists, brand ambassadors, or influencers-to join a single live stream, creating dynamic and collaborative shopping experiences.
“Today's shoppers want more than just transactions-they seek interaction, authenticity, and entertainment,” said Founder and CEO of Mylivecart.“Our Multi-Host Live Shopping capability brings people together in real-time, enabling stores to host joint product demos, run live Q&As, or co-present seasonal offers. It's about building a community around your brand.”
Key Highlights of the Multi-Host Feature:
Collaborative Selling: Invite multiple presenters to co-host a session, each bringing their unique voice and influence.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Stream simultaneously across e-commerce websites, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Enhanced Viewer Engagement: Live chat, emoji reactions, product pinning, and instant purchase options keep audiences hooked.
Real-Time Product Highlighting: Hosts can showcase products, switch between hosts, and guide viewers to checkout-all without leaving the live video.
Seamless WooCommerce Integration: Sellers using WooCommerce can directly link products for live purchase, with inventory updating in real-time.
This new feature is especially valuable for brands partnering with influencers or collaborating with sales teams spread across different locations. Businesses can now hold live product launches, virtual pop-ups, and festive promotions with multiple hosts interacting with customers in real-time.
Driving Business Growth Through Live Collaboration
Live commerce platforms has proven to be a powerful driver of conversions, with studies showing that real-time interaction can boost conversion rates by up to 10x. Mylivecart's Multi-Host capability not only enhances the viewer experience but also improves sales team productivity, reduces return rates through live product education, and increases brand loyalty.
About Mylivecart
Mylivecart is an innovative live shopping platform that empowers e-commerce businesses to host interactive, real-time sales events across their websites and social media channels. Designed for seamless integration with platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento, Mylivecart allows sellers to showcase products via live video, engage directly with customers, and drive instant purchases. Key features include multi-host support, real-time inventory sync, audience interaction tools, and instant checkout capabilities. Whether you're collaborating with influencers, launching new products, or offering exclusive deals, Mylivecart transforms traditional online shopping into an engaging, immersive experience that boosts conversions and builds brand loyalty. With Mylivecart, businesses can turn every live session into a powerful revenue-generating event.
###
Contact Information
Mylivecart
...
Company :-Mylivecart
User :- Amy Williams
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment