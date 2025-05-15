403
Rpost Secures Patent For Widely-Used Email Tracking Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles-based firm RPost has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 8,161,104 for a groundbreaking email technology that tracks when messages are opened using embedded web links. Originally developed in the late 1990s, the patented system detects email openings via both clicked and automatically triggered links, a method now reportedly used in up to 40 billion emails annually by marketers and digital mail platforms.
RPost is now offering licenses for this technology and warns that any unlicensed usage, including by major postal operators and digital mail providers, will be met with legal enforcement. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the opportunity for global postal operators to partner with RPost for local market licensing, but cautioned that any entity offering registered email or analytics-enabled mailboxes must now ensure full compliance with intellectual property laws.
