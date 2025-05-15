ANAMA Seeks Excavator Operators For Liberated Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) announces the acceptance of applications for the position of “Excavator Operator” to operate specialized vehicles in the territories liberated from occupation. Candidates must possess the relevant license and certificates and have up to 2 years of work experience in this field.

Benefits:



In addition to salary, employees may receive performance-based bonuses during their employment;

Provided with three meals a day; Provided with accommodation.

Interested applicants must send the following documents to , along with a contact phone number:



Application letter for the relevant position;

Copy of identity card;

Copies of educational documents (diploma, license, certificate, transcript, etc.); Copy of employment record book.

Document submission is open until May 31 of the current year.

Preference will be given to candidates who are internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the liberated territories.

For more information, call the “805” hotline .