ANAMA Seeks Excavator Operators For Liberated Territories
Benefits:
In addition to salary, employees may receive performance-based bonuses during their employment;
Provided with three meals a day;
Provided with accommodation.
Interested applicants must send the following documents to , along with a contact phone number:
Application letter for the relevant position;
Copy of identity card;
Copies of educational documents (diploma, license, certificate, transcript, etc.);
Copy of employment record book.
Document submission is open until May 31 of the current year.
Preference will be given to candidates who are internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the liberated territories.
For more information, call the “805” hotline .
