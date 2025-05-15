Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Albania's PM

2025-05-15 05:06:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on the victory of the Socialist Party of Albania, under your leadership, in the parliamentary elections held in your country.

This new success of the party you lead is a clear expression of the high regard for your nationwide policies and the multifaceted activities carried out for the prosperity of Albania. It is also a vivid manifestation of your people's confidence in you and their strong support.

The level of interstate relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania, which are developing in the spirit of mutual respect and trust, is gratifying. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the ties of friendship uniting our countries and peoples, and to successfully advance our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your responsible endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Albania," the letter reads.

