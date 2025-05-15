18 Suspected Armed Separatists In Indonesia Killed In Military Strike
In a statement, TNI's spokesman, Kristomei Sianturi, said that, gunfire took place yesterday morning, in the villages of Titigi, Ndugusiga, Jaindapa, Sugapa Lama, and Zanamba, between 4.00 a.m. and 5.00 a.m. local time.
According to him, the patrol initially aimed at providing healthcare and education services to residents in those villages, but then encountered some armed separatists.
“This operation was carried out in a measured, professional manner, and prioritised the safety of civilians. We will not let the Papuan people live in fear in their homeland,” said Sianturi, the military's information department chief.
He added that, several pieces of evidence have also been seized, including some assault rifles, ammunition, communication devices, bow and arrow equipment, and the Bintang Kejora flag, which has been the main symbol of the Free Papua Movement (OPM).
“The TNI is not here to scare the locals, but to protect them from violence and intimidation, carried out by armed groups,” he said.
Indonesia's security forces have frequently clashed with Papuan separatists, resulting in casualties on both sides.
The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the armed wing of OPM, has been waging a guerrilla war for decades, in pursuit of an independent state, targeting military and police personnel, as well as, civilians.– NNN-ANTARA
