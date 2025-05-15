Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Population Fund Warns Of Funding Cut Impact On Afghanistan

2025-05-15 05:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 15 (KUNA) -- An official of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) warned of the impacts of humanitarian funding cut on Afghanistan, saying that the recent U.S. decision to cut funding by more than USD 330 million has seriously affected Afghanistan.
The United States has recently announced cuts of approximately USD 330 million to UNFPA worldwide, USD 102 million of which will directly impact UNFPA's work in Afghanistan, UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton in a press statement at the UN late Wednesday.
Most of this funding would have been used towards the provision of family health and mobile care, both of which are essential in Afghanistan, which already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, he added.
This funding would also have gone towards the providing much needed psychosocial support, Saberton added.
He estimated that 6.9 million women and children in Afghanistan would be affected by the cuts, noting that the UNFPA would only be able to support approximately 400 of the current 900 health clinics that it supports in Afghanistan, each of which provides life-saving care.
However, he underlined that the UNFPA would be staying to deliver, but said, "we need urgent support to keep these services running and to protect the dignity, health and lives of Afghan women and newborns". (end)
ast


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109552377

