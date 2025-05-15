403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Raps Israeli Occupation For Rejecting Ceasefire Resolutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Thursday astringently blasted the Israeli occupation for failing to comply with United National Security Council (UNSC) resolutions for Gaza ceasefire and aid delivery.
Marking the Nakba Day, the league condemned, in a press release, the Israeli occupation's failure to observe International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders for temporary measures to prevent genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.
It underlined that what the Palestinian people has been subject to requires world action to defend the fair and just Palestinian cause.
It added that the annual Nakba anniversary marks a major tragedy in the history of humanity, committed by Zionist gangs in 1948, which has forced millions of Palestinians out of their homes.
It stressed the historical role and responsibility of local, national and international human rights bodies and civil society organizations to support the defenseless Palestinian people and back their legitimate rights, primarily self-determination, an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem being its capital on the pre-June 1967 border.
Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli occupation war. (end)
mfm
Marking the Nakba Day, the league condemned, in a press release, the Israeli occupation's failure to observe International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders for temporary measures to prevent genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.
It underlined that what the Palestinian people has been subject to requires world action to defend the fair and just Palestinian cause.
It added that the annual Nakba anniversary marks a major tragedy in the history of humanity, committed by Zionist gangs in 1948, which has forced millions of Palestinians out of their homes.
It stressed the historical role and responsibility of local, national and international human rights bodies and civil society organizations to support the defenseless Palestinian people and back their legitimate rights, primarily self-determination, an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem being its capital on the pre-June 1967 border.
Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli occupation war. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment