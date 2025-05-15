Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Paraguay On Independence Day


2025-05-15 05:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a congratulatory cable to President of Paraguay Santiago Pena on his country's Independence Day, wishing him good health, and Paraguay and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
