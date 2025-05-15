India Peaceful, Not Powerless: DM's Warning From Srinagar

“Operation Sindoor is the biggest action taken by India against terrorism,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing the troops here on Thursday.

He said India has made it clear to whole world that we can go to any extent against terrorism.

The Defence Minister arrived in Srinagar earlier today to review the overall security scenario and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. It is his first trip to the union territory since Operation Sindoor was launched.

Addressing the troops, he said for the last 35-40 years, India faced cross-border terrorism. By carrying out Pahalgam strike, attempt was made to hurt India's forehead and break India's social unity, he said.

“We have inflicted wounds on their chest,” the Defence Minister said on India's attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. –With inputs from PTI

