Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Tral

2025-05-15 05:03:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

According to police, the operation is still underway.

