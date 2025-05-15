LINE NEXT And Kaia Expand Web3 And Stablecoin Adoption Across Asia Following A Native Deployment Of Tether's USD? On Kaia Blockchain

Over 200 million LINE users will be able to utilize USD? for transactions right within the app without the need for any third party

ABU DHABI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - Tether , the largest company in the digital assets industry announced it has created a native deployment of Tether's USD? on the Kaia blockchain layer 1 blockchain that exclusively powers the Web3 Mini Dapp accessible within LINE Messenger by LINE NEXT. The collaboration is expected to deliver USD stablecoin offerings to more than 200 million Asia's mainstream LINE users, enhancing the everyday application of digital assets.LINE NEXT Inc. is LINE's venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, Kaia is exclusively powering the Mini Dapp and Dapp Portal ecosystem accessible within LINE Messenger. As part of this collaboration, USD? will be supported across LINE's messenger-based Mini Dapp platform and self-custodial wallet infrastructure. As a result, by launching USD? on Kaia's rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, Tether broadens access to stable transactions of the world's largest stablecoin to LINE's 200 million monthly active user base. Meaning, users will be able to utilize USD? across Mini Dapps for in-app payments, cross-border transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, all within the familiar LINE environment.Mini Dapps built on the Kaia blockchain are set to introduce a wide range of features powered by USD?, offering users a seamless digital asset experience within LINE Messenger.Key features of LINE NEXT's USD? initiatives include:Users can complete missions within various Mini Dapps and receive rewards in USD?.Users can conveniently send and receive USD? with friends directly through the in-app wallet on LINE Messenger.Additional features under consideration by LINE NEXT include integrating USD? into Mini DappThe cryptocurrency market in Asia and Southeast Asia is experiencing rapid growth, emerging as a global hub for crypto adoption and trading. In Vietnam, Triple-A concluded Vietnam holds the second largest cryptocurrency market in ASEAN, with 21.2% of the population around 20 million people, adopting crypto. In 2024, Vietnam ranked 5th globally in interest in digital assets, 3rd in using international trading platforms, and 6th in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume according to Chainalysis.Among digital assets, USD? is widely used stablecoins by investors in cryptocurrency transactions, thanks to its price stability, high liquidity, and flexible convertibility. USD? is also widely supported by popular wallets such as Trust Wallet, Metamask, and locally used exchange wallets in Vietnam such as Remitano, ONUS.With a large and growing user base, this partnership is expected to serve as a gateway for millions of everyday users across key markets in Asia, including Vietnam, to access on-chain finance.'Tether's native launch on Kaia is another step toward making stablecoins accessible to millions of mainstream users,' said Paolo Ardoino, Tether's CEO. 'Through LINE NEXT's trusted blockchain infrastructure, over 200 million LINE users will now have a straightforward way to engage with digital assets in everyday life. Tether's expansion to Kaia underscores its commitment to fostering stablecoin adoption across Asia and beyond.''Tether's decision to natively launch USD? on Kaia will accelerate the spread of high-end USD-backed stablecoins in Asia, furthering our hybrid payment solutions in collaboration with LINE NEXT,' said Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation. 'With the lowest transaction latency among EVM chains and immediate finality, Kaia's USD? will provide the fastest, easiest, and most reliable user experience available across platforms such as LINE, DeFi, and CEXs.''LINE NEXT's adoption of USD? will help establish a dollar-based gateway in Asia,' said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. 'By integrating stablecoin-powered services, we aim to bring Web3 services closer to users' everyday experience.'Positioned as a strategic gateway for USD-backed stablecoins in Asia, Kaia and LINE NEXT aim to facilitate the widespread circulation of USD? and lay the groundwork for USD?-enabled Web3 services in the region.The integration of Tether's market leading stablecoin into Kaia's robust blockchain and DeFi ecosystem streamlines on/offramps for fiat-to-digital asset conversion and helps drive LINE NEXT's broader Web3 ambitions.By bringing together LINE's mainstream reach, Kaia's blockchain scalability, and USD?'s liquidity, this collaboration sets the stage for deeper financial inclusion and practical Web3 applications across Asia's most active markets, including Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan:

About Tether and USDt

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

About Kaia

Kaia is a high performance public blockchain that brings Web3 to the fingertips of hundreds of millions across Asia. Formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains that were initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia is Asia's largest Web3 ecosystem integrated with the Kakaotalk and LINE messengers that have a combined user base of over 250 million - all of whom can experience Web3 with the ease and speed of Web2 within their favourite messenger superapp to connect, create, collaborate, and contribute to the ecosystem. Learn more at



About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global Web3 business. Through building a Web3 ecosystem, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

Mini Dapp

Mini Play, Big Reward! Experience seamless Web3 integration with Mini Dapp on LINE Messenger. Mini Dapp makes blockchain accessible to everyone, ensuring smooth onboarding, transactions, and rewards through Kaia's blockchain infrastructure.

