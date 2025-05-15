Peserico Opens Flagship Boutique In Dubai Mall

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– Peserico, an Italian luxury fashion brand known for its timeless, socphisticated womens and menwear, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship boutique in Dubai, located in the iconic Dubai Mall under the management of Mario Bologna LLC. This milestone marks the brand's debut in the Middle East and reflects its continued international expansion. Rooted in Italian heritage, Peserico is known for its refined craftsmanship and timeless collections for both men and women.

The new boutique brings the brand's signature blend of quality, comfort, and understated elegance to one of the world's most exciting retail destinations. Today, the Peserico brand is distributed in 1,300 stores worldwide and more than 60 monobrand boutiques. Led by CEO Riccardo Peruffo and Creative Director Paola Gonella. Peserico's arrival in Dubai reflects a commitment to sharing its values, art, style, and well-being, with a broader international audience.

“We are proud to bring the timeless elegance of Peserico to Dubai Mall with the opening of our flagship boutique. This milestone reflects our commitment to offering sophisticated craftsmanship and Italian excellence to a global audience in one of the world's most prestigious retail destinations” – said Riccardo Peruffo, CEO, Peserico

“The opening of Peserico's flagship boutique at Dubai Mall signifies a pivotal moment in our journey to bring Italian elegance to the Middle East. We are honored to present our clientele with the brand's hallmark of refined craftsmanship and timless style to Dubai Mall. – said Atallah Cheaito, General Manager of Mario Bologna

The boutique introduces a space where fashion meets lifestyle, offering pieces that combine artistic inspiration with everyday wearability. It represents a harmony between Italian tradition and Dubai's modern, cosmopolitan energy. With this opening, Peserico welcomes new customers to explore a way of dressing that values beauty in simplicity and thoughtful design, an experience rooted in Italian excellence. The boutique is currently showcasing the SS25 collection for Men and Women.