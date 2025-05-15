Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: According to Brand Finance, Emirates' brand value doubled to US $8.4 billion in 2024, up 27% over the previous year, as traveler preferences continue to evolve towards more premium experiences. The latest rankings have also placed it amongst the top five most valuable airline brands in the world, the most valuable airline brand outside the US, as well as the most valuable Middle Eastern Airline brand.

The achievements of Emirates have been recognized further by four gongs at the prestigious Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) 2025 awards, including 'Best Airline Worldwide' for the twelfth consecutive year.

The airline also took home 'Best First Class', 'Best Premium Economy Class' and 'Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East'.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, and Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Skywards, received the awards on Emirates' behalf.

