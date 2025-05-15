Emirates' Brand Value Doubled To US $8.4 Billion In 2024
Dubai: According to Brand Finance, Emirates' brand value doubled to US $8.4 billion in 2024, up 27% over the previous year, as traveler preferences continue to evolve towards more premium experiences. The latest rankings have also placed it amongst the top five most valuable airline brands in the world, the most valuable airline brand outside the US, as well as the most valuable Middle Eastern Airline brand.
The achievements of Emirates have been recognized further by four gongs at the prestigious Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) 2025 awards, including 'Best Airline Worldwide' for the twelfth consecutive year.
The airline also took home 'Best First Class', 'Best Premium Economy Class' and 'Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East'.
Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, and Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Skywards, received the awards on Emirates' behalf.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment