Indigo To Add More Flights To Abu Dhabi
Dhaka: IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, has expanded its offerings for Indian expatriates by announcing new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.
The new routes, set to launch next month, will connect Abu Dhabi with the smaller Indian cities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
The flights on the Bhubaneswar–Abu Dhabi routes will operate three times a week, effective June 12, and between Visakhapatnam- Abu Dhabi four times a week, starting June 13.
IndiGo said by introducing these direct flights, the airline“is enhancing travel convenience for passengers, expanding international access to regional markets, and catering to the growing demand from both business and leisure travellers.”
Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo,“With the additions of these flights, IndiGo now operates over 100 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 cities in India. This also increases our frequencies to the UAE to 275 flights a week from 18 cities in India.”
Malhotra added,“As demand for direct international travel grows, we're committed to connecting India with global economic centres, ensuring on-time, affordable, and seamless travel across our expanding network.”
