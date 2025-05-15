Aurora Mobile To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 29, 2025
Aurora Mobile's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).
All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration :
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile's website at .
About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.
For more information, please visit
For more information, please contact:
Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ...
Christensen
In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: ...
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
