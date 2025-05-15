403
Mexican Peso Reaches Seven-Month High As Markets Await Banxico Cut
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data shows the Mexican peso hit a seven-month high against the US dollar early today. The USD/MXN trades at 19.3787, down 0.03% from yesterday's close of 19.3845.
The currency pair has maintained a narrow trading range between 19.3630-19.3940 during the morning session. The peso's strength stems from Tuesday's softer-than-expected US inflation report.
April's US CPI increased just 0.2% month-on-month and 2.3% year-on-year, marking its lowest level since February 2021. This data weakened the dollar broadly across markets.
Market attention now centers on the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico ) interest rate decision scheduled for later today. Analysts widely expect a 50-basis-point cut, which would mark Banxico's seventh consecutive rate reduction since August.
This move would lower the benchmark rate to 8.5%. A key factor driving the peso's rally has been the recently announced US-China 90-day tariff rollback agreement.
This development significantly improved global risk sentiment and boosted emerging market currencies like the peso. The technical picture reinforces the peso 's bullish momentum.
The currency has decisively broken below key horizontal support at 19.42, exiting a month-long consolidation range. Just two days ago, the pair was trading at 19.58, showing remarkable directional strength.
Chart analysis reveals the USD/MXN trading well below both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages. This positioning confirms the bearish trend across multiple timeframes.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined steadily but remains above oversold territory. Mexico's economic fundamentals present a mixed picture.
Recent data showed Q1 GDP growth of 0.2%, narrowly avoiding a technical recession. Industrial production increased 1.9% year-on-year in March, demonstrating modest economic resilience.
Trading volumes have been robust, with 3.5 million contracts traded during Monday's US session. This elevated activity reflects significant market interest in the USD/MXN pair amid current uncertainty.
The narrowing interest rate differential between Mexico and the US remains crucial for future peso performance. Markets now anticipate two Fed rate cuts by year-end, which could reduce the dollar's yield advantage.
Analysts project the USD/MXN will trade at 19.70 by the end of this quarter and potentially reach 20.48 within twelve months. Today's Banxico decision will likely determine near-term direction.
The peso's recent appreciation benefits US companies purchasing Mexican exports but creates challenges for Mexican importers buying US goods. This volatility significantly impacts corporate budgeting and hedging strategies across North American supply chains.
