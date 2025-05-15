403
Argentine Peso Stabilizes As Market Confidence Grows Under New Exchange Regime
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso halted its decline against the US dollar this morning, settling at 1,131.70 per dollar after a turbulent trading session yesterday.
The USD/ARS exchange rate decreased marginally by 0.0359 or 0.00% from Wednesday's close of 1,131.7381, according to real-time market data from TradingView on May 15, 2025.
Yesterday's trading saw the peso depreciate by 0.60% as investors responded to mixed economic signals. Market participants maintained cautious positions amid improved inflation figures released late Wednesday.
Annual inflation dropped to 47.3% in April, marking its lowest level since May 2021 and continuing the downward trend from last year's peak near 300%.
Technical indicators reveal a market consolidating after significant volatility. The USD/ARS pair trades well above both its 50-day moving average of approximately 1,105 and 200-day average near 1,039, confirming the dollar 's strength against the peso.
Recent price action shows decreased volatility with smaller-bodied daily candles forming a tight range between 1,130-1,135. The RSI indicator hovers around the 52 level, suggesting neutral momentum without immediate overbought or oversold conditions.
Bollinger Bands display significant tightening compared to April's expanded bands, indicating decreasing volatility as markets adjust to the new exchange regime.
Volume patterns show moderation from the spike seen during early May when the USD/ARS pair reached its 2025 high of 1,206.01. Support has formed around the 1,131 level while resistance emerges near 1,145, creating a narrow trading channel.
President Milei's economic reforms continue to reshape Argentina's currency landscape. The managed float system allows the peso to move within a 1,000-1,400 band against the dollar.
This policy shift represents a dramatic departure from years of strict capital controls. The narrowing gap between official and parallel "blue dollar" rates demonstrates growing market confidence.
The blue dollar traded below the official rate earlier this month for the first time in years. This convergence signifies reduced currency pressure and improved market sentiment.
International reserves received substantial reinforcement from a $20 billion IMF loan package, providing crucial support against speculative attacks. The central bank 's interventions helped maintain relative stability despite global market fluctuations affecting emerging market currencies.
Market forecasts project the peso trading near 1,141.26 by quarter-end with gradual depreciation toward 1,183.54 over the next twelve months. Traders watch for tomorrow's weekly reserve figures as potential catalysts for market movement.
The coming days will test whether the current stability represents genuine economic improvement or temporary calm before renewed volatility. Technical resistance near 1,150 poses a significant barrier for further peso depreciation in the short term.
