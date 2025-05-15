Radisson Hotel Group Leads Hospitality Growth In Africa With The Most Hotel Openings

Radisson Hotel Group ( ) continues to solidify its leadership in Africa's hospitality landscape, with its top ranking in W Hospitality Group's ( ) 2024“From Pipeline to Reality” report for achieving the most hotel openings across the continent within the year. Building on this momentum during the first quarter of 2025, Radisson Hotel Group announces its market entry into the Democratic Republic of Congo with two landmark signings, while further strengthening its presence in Central Africa with the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel&Apartments, Yaoundé in Cameroon.

With 11 hotel signings and 7 openings over the last 15 months totaling over 2,000 signed and 1,500 opened rooms, 1,000 through conversions, the Group has strengthened its position as the leading hotel company in Africa, with a diverse portfolio of 100 hotels across more than 30 countries. This growth reflects the Group's focused expansion strategy, strong local partnerships, and continued success in delivering high-impact conversions.

“In line with our global achievements, over the last 15 months, we have achieved remarkable growth across Africa. We expanded into new markets like Tanzania, Conakry, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, further cementing our position as the most diverse hotel company across the continent in terms of country presence,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkiye, Radisson Hotel Group.“Our pipeline remained the most active in the industry, driving sustained momentum and once again highlighting the quality of our partners and a clear strategy. Once again, we are proud to see our group leading the rankings in Africa. We celebrate these successes and look forward to unlocking continued economic value across the continent.”

Expanding the Footprint: New Market Entries and Key Openings

Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces its entry into the Democratic Republic of Congo with the signing of two landmark properties: Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa and Radisson Hotel Lubumbashi , further strengthening the Group's presence in Central Africa.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa – Opening late 2026

Strategically located on Boulevard Colonel Tshatshi in the Gombe district, Kinshasa's prime residential and business area, this upper-upscale hotel will feature 110 elegantly designed rooms, including standard rooms, suites, and a Presidential Suite. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, including a Lobby Bar, All-Day Dining Restaurant, and Pool Bar. The hotel's wellness facilities will include a gym, massage rooms, and an outdoor swimming pool with a pool terrace. Its modern meeting and event spaces will feature an event hall and pre-function area, ideal for both corporate and social gatherings. The hotel is conveniently situated 32 km from N'djili International Airport, 10 km from N'Dolo Airport, and 6 km from the Gare Centrale train station.

Radisson Hotel Lubumbashi – Opening mid-2027

Located on Revolution Road Avenue in Lubumbashi, the second-largest city in the DRC, this upscale hotel will offer 97 stylish guest rooms, including standard rooms, junior suites, and a Presidential Suite. Culinary offerings will include a Lobby Bar, All-Day Dining Restaurant, and a Rooftop Bar&Grill with panoramic city views. The hotel's meetings and events facilities will comprise three flexible meeting rooms and a dedicated pre-function area. Guests will also have access to a well-equipped gym and a swimming pool. The hotel enjoys a prime location near Kipopo Lake, surrounded by luxury residences and notable landmarks such as Lubumbashi Golf Club and La Plage, and is just 12 km from Luano International Airport.

In Guinea, the Group marked a significant milestone with the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry (apo-opa/3S5KC5S ), just three months after signing. This contemporary beachfront property, located in the city's vibrant Kipé neighborhood, features 282 stylish rooms, suites, and apartments with sweeping ocean views and convenient access to the city's key business and leisure hubs.

Further strengthening its Indian Ocean portfolio, Radisson Hotel Group signed and opened Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare , a member of Radisson Individuals (apo-opa/4dlCM1x ). Located on the east coast of Mauritius, the resort features 234 spacious accommodations, family-friendly amenities, and breathtaking lagoon views, making it a sought-after destination for travelers of all types.

“We've had a successful track record over the past 15 months with our focus on conversions, including Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry, and Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis (apo-opa/4koQYJF )-all fantastic hotels that have further elevated our portfolio in Africa,” added Rankoussi.

Strengthening Strategic Markets and Future Pipeline

In Cameroon, Radisson Hotel Group continues to strengthen its presence with the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel&Apartments, Yaoundé . Scheduled to open by the end of 2026, this 150-room property will be ideally located in the heart of the capital's central business district, just a 30-minute drive from Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport.

The hotel will feature a vibrant selection of dining venues, including a Lobby Bar, All-Day Dining Restaurant, and a Specialty Restaurant. With 1,350 m2 of flexible meetings and events space, as well as premium wellness facilities, including a spa, gym, and a rooftop pool with an expansive pool deck, the hotel is set to become a landmark destination in the city. This signing also reinforces the Group's continued pursuit of growth opportunities across Cameroon, including in the key market of Douala.

Meanwhile, Radisson Hotel Group is also deepening its commitment to key markets across the continent:



Morocco : Targeting 30 hotels by 2030, building on an already robust development pipeline.

South Africa : Aiming for 25 hotels by 2030, doubling its current footprint. Nigeria : Continuing its growth momentum with multiple developments, alongside strengthening the Group's West Africa presence with its entry into DRC.

“While geographical diversification remains a priority for us, we also see a clear opportunity to consolidate our presence across key markets such as Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa, each with at least one opening scheduled in 2025. Our results reinforce our brand strength and ability to adapt and grow across diverse markets. We remain committed to expanding our footprint while delivering world-class hospitality experiences across Africa,” concluded Rankoussi.

Media Contacts:

Saadiyah Hendricks

Area Director PR&Social Media, MEA&MED

...

Business Development Contacts:

Ramsay Rankoussi

Vice President, Development, Africa&Turkey

...

