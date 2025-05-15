AB Volvo: The Foundation Assar Gabrielsson Prize Recipients 2025 Awarded

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assar Gabrielsson Foundation has awarded Marcus Borenäs as the winner in the basic science research category and Elizabeth Schepke as the winner in the clinical research category. The prize recipients are rewarded with SEK 100,000 each as extra research grants, administered by the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg.

"Marcus Borenäs is awarded the prize in the category of basic science research for advanced research on malignant neuroblastomas in children. The studies provide new knowledge about ALK signaling in different types of neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a form of cancer that develops in what is known as the sympathetic nervous system. The results can be of great benefit for the development of better treatment for patients with this type of cancer," says Eva Forssell-Aronsson, professor at the University of Gothenburg and executive member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation, in the motivation.

"Elizabeth Schepke receives the prize in the clinical research category for research on the importance of so-called DNA methylation in brain tumours in children. The studies provide new knowledge about how these tumours can be better classified, so that the most appropriate treatment can be chosen," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

Assar Gabrielsson was one of the founders of Volvo. In accordance with his wishes, a fund was established for clinical research of cancer diseases. The fund has existed since 1962. It primarily supports research projects that are considered promising but have not yet reached the weight that provides funding from major research funds.

