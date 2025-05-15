Europe Agriculture Technology-As-A-Service Market Analysis Report 2024-2034: Rising Investment In Agri-Tech Startups, Emergence Of Collaborative Partnerships And Ecosystems Fueling Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|70
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Increasing Food Consumption Due to Rise in Population
1.1.2 Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Pricing Forecast
1.2.3 Break-Even Analysis
1.2.3.1 Introduction
1.2.3.2 Key Components
1.2.3.3 Calculation
1.2.3.4 Case Study: Break-even Analysis of Smart Agriculture Solutions in Indonesia
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use Case
1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.6 Market Dynamics Overview
1.6.1 Market Drivers
1.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture
1.6.1.2 Low Capital Investment for Farmers
1.6.2 Market Challenges
1.6.2.1 Insufficient Technical Expertise among Farmers
1.6.2.2 Inadequate Infrastructure and Workforce for EaaS Solutions
1.6.3 Market Opportunities
1.6.3.1 Rising Investment in Agriculture Technology Startups
1.6.3.2 Emergence of Collaborative Partnerships and Ecosystems
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.3.1 Application
2.2.3.2 Product
2.2.4 Germany
2.2.4.1 Application
2.2.4.2 Product
2.2.5 France
2.2.5.1 Application
2.2.5.2 Product
2.2.6 U.K.
2.2.6.1 Application
2.2.6.2 Product
2.2.7 Italy
2.2.7.1 Application
2.2.7.2 Product
2.2.8 Rest-of-Europe
2.2.8.1 Application
2.2.8.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 AGRIVI
3.3.1.1 Overview
3.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.3.1.3 Top Competitors
3.3.1.4 Target Customers
3.3.1.5 Key Personnel
3.3.1.6 Analyst View
3.3.1.7 Market Share, 2023
3.3.2 AIRBUS
3.3.3 BASF SE
3.3.4 Hexagon AB
3.3.5 365FarmNet GmbH
4 Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
European Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment