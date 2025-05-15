Skinpros: Receives 2025 Threebestrated® Award For Leading The Way In Skin Health And Cancer Prevention In Rhode Island

Dr. Antonio Cruz

- Dr. CruzPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SkinPros is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2025 ThreeBestRatedAward for excellence in dermatology. Founded by Antonio P. Cruz, M.D., FAAD, FACMS, FASLMS, in 2010, the clinic has been at the forefront of comprehensive dermatological care and excellent patient care. From education and screenings to diagnosis and treatment, SkinPros is dedicated to keeping patients' skin healthy and beautiful."I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," says Dr. Cruz. "My mission has always been to provide the highest quality dermatological care to our community, with a focus on skin cancer prevention and treatment."This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Cruz's outstanding contributions to skin health and cancer prevention in Rhode Island.Advanced Skin Cancer Detection and TreatmentDr. Cruz is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, who focuses on Mohs micrographic surgery, dermatologic surgery and cosmetic dermatology. He established SkinPros with his passion and steadfast determination to help the community avoid skin cancer.According to Dr. Cruz, New Englanders have a love for the beautiful summer weather. But prolonged sun exposure, despite the use of sunscreens and protective cover-ups, can still increase the risk of developing melanoma and skin cancer.“Sun exposure, even for short periods, can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer,” he explains.“Just one blistering sunburn is enough to double the chance of developing melanoma.” As he puts it,“The only healthy tan is the one you are born with.”SkinPros specializes in skin cancer screenings and advanced treatments, including the revolutionary Mohs micrographic surgery-a precise, tissue-sparing skin cancer-removing procedure. The clinic also offers various other treatments for skin cancer, including cryosurgery, curettage, electrodesiccation, laser dermatology as well as medicated creams. With these advanced treatments, Dr. Cruz treats most skin cancers in-office and performs thousands of life-saving surgeries annually to help his patients walk out of the clinic cancer-free mostly within just one session.Cosmetic Dermatology on the RiseSkinPros also offers the latest cosmetic dermatology treatments, including laser surfacing, skin rejuvenation, laser dermatology treatments for tattoo removal and rosacea and injectables such as Dysportand RestylaneDr. Cruz understands the demand for cosmetic dermatology treatments, as people nowadays are more self-conscious about their appearances. He added,“There's only so much a filter can do. But, cosmetic treatments can provide real, and natural-looking results.”Expanding FootprintsTo meet the growing demand for complete dermatological care and take their service to a wide set of clientele, SkinPros has expanded its services across multiple locations, including Providence, Cumberland, Newport, and Swansea. With the expansion, the clinic remains committed to providing New Englanders with expert dermatological care throughout its clinics. For more information, visit .

