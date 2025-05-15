IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’S Mastery Shines In A Season Of High-Octane Cricket
Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 18th season. Kohli's 2025 campaign has been one of grit, poise, and controlled aggression - a masterclass in modern-day T20 anchoring. According to stats, Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 matches at a staggering average of 63.13 and a strike rate of 143.47, reaffirming his form to navigate the middle overs.
Virat Kohli remains a standout in IPL 2025 with 505 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.5 and a 27 per cent dot ball rate, showcasing his trademark consistency and control. Amid power-hitters like Suryakumar Yadav and Nicholas Pooran, Kohli's anchor role, marked by an 18 per cent boundary rate, brought stability to RCB, reaffirming his status as one of the most dependable performers in his 17th IPL season.
Despite facing 94 dot balls - the third-highest in the season - Kohli demonstrated elite game management by making the most of the 352 deliveries he faced, the highest by any batter this season. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (110 dots) and Sai Sudharsan (95) top the dot-ball charts, Kohli's ability to rotate strike and construct innings with just a 27 per cent dot-ball rate showcases his enduring value as a T20 anchor, according to a Cricket Predicta study.
Kohli registered seven half-centuries, hitting 62 boundaries (44 fours, 18 sixes), placing him firmly among the top 10 boundary-hitters of the season. In a leaderboard that features explosive hitters like Suryakumar Yadav (77 boundaries) and Jos Buttler (71), Kohli's performance underlines the impact of timing, precision and calculated risks.
As the tournament enters its business end, Kohli's performance is more than just numbers. It's a story of relentless discipline, refined adaptability, and a burning passion that refuses to fade. From the five-day epics in whites to the frenetic pace of T20, Virat Kohli remains a player who continues to shape the game on his terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment