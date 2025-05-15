Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
British Economy Surges Past Projection in First Quarter

British Economy Surges Past Projection in First Quarter


2025-05-15 04:43:16
(MENAFN) The British economy demonstrated stronger-than-anticipated growth in the first quarter of 2025, according to recent data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a 0.7% expansion compared to the previous quarter, exceeding market forecasts of 0.6%. Year-over-year, the UK economy grew by 1.3%, also surpassing the expected 1.2% increase.

The ONS stated that "growth in Quarter 1 2025 was driven by an increase of 0.7% in the services sector, production also grew, by 1.1%, while the construction sector showed no growth."

Looking at spending, the quarterly growth was fueled by increased investment, net trade, and consumer spending. Real household expenditures saw a rise of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter and 0.7% compared to the same period last year.

In March alone, the UK economy experienced a 0.2% increase. This positive performance follows a 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of last year and no growth in the third quarter on a quarterly basis.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search