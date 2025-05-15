403
British Economy Surges Past Projection in First Quarter
(MENAFN) The British economy demonstrated stronger-than-anticipated growth in the first quarter of 2025, according to recent data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a 0.7% expansion compared to the previous quarter, exceeding market forecasts of 0.6%. Year-over-year, the UK economy grew by 1.3%, also surpassing the expected 1.2% increase.
The ONS stated that "growth in Quarter 1 2025 was driven by an increase of 0.7% in the services sector, production also grew, by 1.1%, while the construction sector showed no growth."
Looking at spending, the quarterly growth was fueled by increased investment, net trade, and consumer spending. Real household expenditures saw a rise of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter and 0.7% compared to the same period last year.
In March alone, the UK economy experienced a 0.2% increase. This positive performance follows a 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of last year and no growth in the third quarter on a quarterly basis.
In March alone, the UK economy experienced a 0.2% increase. This positive performance follows a 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of last year and no growth in the third quarter on a quarterly basis.
