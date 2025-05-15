Akshay, Abhishek And Riteish’S ‘Dil’ Just Got A Foot-Tapping ‘Bewafa Twist’
Akshay and Riteish took to Instagram, where they shared the dance number and wrote in the caption section:“This Dil just got a bewafa twist.”
The song features Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri are seen in the song Dil E Nadaan, composed by White Noise Collectives.
The track is penned by Kumaar, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Sumonto Mukherjee, Dil E Nadaan is a celebration of impulsive hearts and dramatic love.
It was on May 3, when the makers dropped the hip-swaying number“Laal Pari” by Yo Yo Honey Singh and the entire cast was seen grooving to the high-energy party number on a cruise.
The track, which is set against the backdrop of a luxurious cruise, is sung by the ever-popular Yo Yo Honey Singh and the dynamic Simar Kaur. It is also composed by the“Millionaire” hitmaker with lyrics penned by him and Alfaaz.
“Laal Pari” showcases the sparkling chemistry of the film's massive ensemble cast Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will be released on June 6.
“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.
“Housefull 5” is scheduled to hit the cinemas worldwide on June 6.
