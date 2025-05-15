403
Trump Wants to End Russia, Ukraine War
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Thursday that Leader Donald Trump is eager to see the Russia-Ukraine war come to a close and is optimistic about advancing discussions with both countries in the near future.
Emphasizing the importance of Thursday's peace negotiations in Istanbul, Rubio addressed the media during the second day of a NATO summit in Turkey.
He noted that the alliance remains committed to eliminating any “weak links” among its members, reaffirming that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to be the most pressing concern.
“The president of the United States has been abundantly clear he wants the war to end,” Rubio remarked, indicating that Trump is open to endorsing any approach that could lead to a sustainable resolution.
Underlining NATO's mission to deter armed conflicts, Rubio reiterated that Trump “wants to end wars and that’s the hope with Russia and Ukraine.”
He expressed cautious optimism about developments expected in the coming days, stating the administration is hopeful that meaningful headway will be achieved.
Rubio firmly stated that “there is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” insisting that the war will not be resolved through force, but rather through diplomatic efforts.
