Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2025-2030 | District Heating Concept Gains Traction In European Data Centers, Enhancing Sustainability

The European Data Center Market was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.
FLAP-D markets (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Dublin) lead the sector, but emerging markets like Spain, Italy, and Greece are gaining traction due to space and cost considerations.
Nordic countries are attractive for data center investments, boasting cool climates, renewable energy, and government incentives.
KEY TRENDS
High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
The integration of artificial intelligence into data centers across Europe has increased, leading to a rise in demand for AI-driven infrastructure. Several industries, including financial services, consulting companies, IT, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture, are adopting artificial intelligence to boost their productivity and enhance operational efficiency. In February 2025, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Data4 announced plans to invest over USD 20.7 billion in developing AI infrastructure across France over the next five years. In October 2024, Microsoft revealed plans to invest over USD 4.8 billion to enhance AI and cloud infrastructure in northern Italy, where industries like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and agriculture are increasingly adopting AI technologies. Artificial Intelligence adoption is expected to rise across Europe, driving significant growth in data center development to support increased computing and storage needs.
Increase in 5G Deployments Aiding in Growth of Edge Data Centers
The development of 5G technology is transforming the Europe data center market, leading to increased investments for the development of edge data centers to significantly address the need for low latency and fast connectivity. In October 2024, Vodafone Germany inaugurated its nationwide 5G Standalone network, covering over 92% of the population by using 700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, and 3.5 GHz frequency bands to support real-time communication. Edge data center providers like Quetta and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC are rapidly expanding their presence across multiple European nations to support local data processing.
Sustainability Initiatives: Attracting Data Center Operators
As the demand for digital services rises, sustainability has become a focal point in the European data center market. Leaders like Google and Microsoft are pioneering the shift to 100% renewable energy sources and innovative cooling solutions. Verne Global's transition from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) at their London facility underscores an industry-wide move to slash CO2 emissions dramatically. Amazon's renewable energy deals in Greece highlight the drive towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable practices.
Rise in the District Heating Concept
District heating is a sustainable solution that distributes centrally generated heat to nearby buildings via insulated pipes and improves energy efficiency by utilizing local renewable energy sources and waste heat. In April 2025, atNorth, a developer in the Europe data center market, entered into a heat-reuse agreement with Finnish retail group Kesko Corporation to provide waste heat from its FIN02 data center in Espoo to a nearby Kesko store to reduce the store's heating emissions by over 200 tons of CO2 each year. In January 2025, Queen Mary University of London utilized waste heat from its Tier II data center to heat campus buildings, using a multi-stage heat recovery system developed in collaboration with Schneider Electric and APT. The district heating system in Europe is significant in advancing sustainability in Europe. Data center operators are incorporating renewable energy sources in district heating systems to enhance sustainability, further drive energy efficiency, and support local economic growth across the region.
Innovative Construction Techniques for Data Centers
The Europe data center market is growing due to technological advancements and the integration of digital services. To address the sustainability challenges in this sector, innovative construction methods are being employed to improve energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and overall data center performance. European countries have adopted several innovative techniques, including advanced cooling solutions, modular and prefabricated designs, digital twin technology, and the use of sustainable construction materials. The rapid expansion of data centers in Europe is increasing the need for innovative construction methods that meet the rising demand for digital services while prioritizing sustainability. Europe is focusing on sustainability by adopting energy-efficient technologies, such as promoting modular designs and employing advanced cooling and power infrastructure solutions in data centers.
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
The adoption of HVO fuel as an alternative to diesel in generators is anticipated to grow in the Europe data center market due to its sustainability. Many operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, and Green Mountain, have opted to replace diesel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators. Real-time monitoring software featuring AI automation is expected to gain traction in the forecast period. This technology can help in data center maintenance efficiently and detect component failures to ensure continuous operations. The implementation of modular power infrastructure, such as containerized power solutions in data centers, is expected to yield long-term cost savings. These systems are more efficient, allowing for space optimization and reducing maintenance requirements. Adopting Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems is a key driver, where lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction for backup power. District heating is the innovative concept that is expected to grow significantly among data center facilities in the Europe data center market. For instance, in January 2025, a new data center development plan was initiated at Erkrath, outside of Dusseldorf, in Germany. The new data center will supply waste heat to support district heating through agreements with the municipal utilities in Erkrath, Germany. The Nordic countries consist of abundant renewable energy sources, particularly wind power. The favourable climate conditions in this region make it an ideal spot for extensive free cooling, which is beneficial for data centers. These countries offer a minimum of 4,000 hours of annual free cooling, increasing the investments in air/water-side economizers and indirect evaporative coolers. As the enterprises across various industries are embracing artificial intelligence, data center operators are investing significantly to develop AI-ready data center facilities to meet the growing demands for AI workloads across the region. To manage the heat produced by servers in AI data centers, traditional cooling techniques are insufficient. Therefore, data center facilities will be equipped with liquid cooling techniques to support AI workloads.
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The Europe data center market consists of all the leading global and local colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, Aruba S.p.A., NTT DATA, Telehouse, VIRTUS Data Centres, and STACK Infrastructure. The growing demand for data centers will create substantial opportunities for construction contractors in the forecast period. Significant contractors operating in Europe data center market include AECOM, Arup, Astron Buildings, DPR Construction, HDR Architecture,Artelia, Coromatic AB, Ferrovial, YIT, Turner & Townsend, TTSP, Mercury, and Bouygues Construction. The Europe data center market includes numerous global and local support infrastructure providers such as 3M, ABB, AERMEC, Airedale, Aksa Power Generation, Baudouin, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, EMICON, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Rehlko, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Perkins Engine, Pillar Power Systems, Riello Elettronica, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane Technologies and Vertiv. Key hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They are expanding their operations across major data center hubs throughout Europe. The Europe data center market has seen the entry of several new players, including Blue, Bluestar Datacenter, CloudHQ, dataR, DATA CASTLE, Apto Data Centers, DATA for MED, Form8tion Data Centers, and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC. The arrival of these new entrants could disrupt the market share of existing companies, increasing the competition in the market. Companies such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur Group, Lenovo, MiTAC Holdings, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Supermicro, Wiwynn and Quanta Cloud Technology offers IT infrastructure solutions for data centers. The competition in the Europe data center market among infrastructure providers and construction contractors is expected to increase significantly in the forecast period, with data center operators' investments in the development of sustainable and advanced data center facilities.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Group Lenovo MiTAC Holdings NEC Corporation NetApp Pure Storage Quanta Cloud Technology Supermicro Wiwynn
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
3M ABB AERMEC Airedale Aksa Power Generation Alfa Laval AVK Baudouin Carrier Caterpillar Condair Group Climaveneta Cummins D'Hondt Thermal Solutions Daikin Applied Delta Electronics EATON EBM-PAPST EMICON Enrogen FlaktGroup Grundfos Guntner GESAB HiRef S.p.A HITEC Power Protection Honeywell INNIO JAEGGI Hybridtechnologie Johnson Controls Rehlko KyotoCooling Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Munters NetNordic Group AS Nlyte Software Perkins Engine Pillar Power Systems Riello Elettronica Group Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec Group STULZ Trane Vertiv ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
ACS Group AECOM Altron AODC Abbeydale APL Data Center ARC:MC Ariatta ARSMAGNA GROUP Artelia Arup AtkinsRealis Aurora Group Basler & Hoffman Benthem Crouwel Architects Bouygues Construction Bravida CapIngelec Caverion Coromatic AB Collen Construction COWI DataDome Deerns The Designer Group DIPL-ING.H.C. Hollige Dornan Engineering and Construction DPR Construction Engexpor Equans EIDA Exyte (M+W Group) Eiffage Ethos Engineering EYP Mission Critical Facilities Ferrovial Fluor Corporation Future-tech Generale Prefabbricati S.p.A Granlund Group Green MDC Gottileb Paludan Architects Haka Moscow ICT Facilities IDOM IMOS ISG JCA Engineering JERLAURE John Sisk & Son Kirby Group Engineering KKCG Group Linesight LPI Group M+W Group Mace Group Mercury Mentor Construction MiCiM MT Hojgaard Nicholas Webb Architects Norma Engineering PM Group PORR Group PQC Quark Ramboll RED Engineering Design Reid Brewin Architects Renco RKD Rosenberger Royal HaskoningDHV Salboheds Skanska SPIE Starching STO Building Group STRABAG STS Group Sweco Techbau Techko Tetra Tech TPF Ingenierie TTSP Turner & Townsend Warbud Winthrop Technologies YIT ZAUNERGROUP HDR Architecture CREATE Architecture RWO Associates GSE Group
Data Center Investors
3data 3s Group Aire Networks Amazon Web Services Ark Data Centres ARTNET Atman Apple Aruba S.p.A AtlasEdge AQ Compute atNorth Atomdata (Rosatom) Bahnhof Beyond.pl Bulk Infrastructure China Mobile International Compass Data Centers Colt Data Centre Services CyrusOne Data4 DataCenter United Datum DENV-R Digital Realty EcoData Center EdgeConneX Equinix Meta (Facebook) Global Switch Google Green Datacenter Green Mountain Iron Mountain IXcellerate K2 STRATEGIC Kao Data Keppel Data Centres LCL Data Center Linxdatacenter maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS Merlin Properties Microsoft MTS NTT DATA Penta Infra Pure Data Centres Rostelecom Selectel STACK Infrastructure STACKIT STORESPEED Switch Datacenters Telehouse Thesee DataCenter Vantage Data Centers VIRTUS Data Centres Yondr
New Entrants
Ada Infrastructure Apto Data Centre Art Data Centres Atlantic Data Infrastructure Best Wonder Business Blue Bluestar Datacentre Castle IT Ceske Radiokommunikace CloudHQ DATA CASTLE dataR GmbH DATA for MED Digital Reef Eclairion EdgeNebula EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC Elementica Energia Group Evroc Form8tion Data Centres Global Technical Realty GreenScale Goodman Ingenostrum KEVLINX Keysource+Namsos DataSenter Lasercharm Latos Mediterra Datacenters Nation Data Center Nautilus Data Technologies Nehos Nethits' Telecom OPCORE PGIM Real Estate PHOCEA DC Polar DC Prime Data Centers Quetta Data Centers (Azora) QTS Data Centers REMOV SDC Capital Partners SEGRO Serve Centric VITALI Kasi Cloud Kemet Data Center (Intro Technology and Oman Data Park) Khazna Data Centers Gulf Data Hub
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 341
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $47.23 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $97.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.8%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Impact of Tariffs on Europe Data Center Market
Investment Opportunities Investment: Market Size & Forecast Area: Market Size & Forecast Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
Segmentation by Facility Type
Hyperscale Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear Power Distribution Units Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
Segmentation by General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Physical Security Fire Detection & Suppression DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standard
Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
Western Europe
UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Portugal Greece Other Western European Countries Nordic
Sweden Norway Denmark Finland Iceland Central and Eastern Europe
Russia Poland Austria Czechia Other Central & Eastern European Countries
