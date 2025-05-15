Carccu® Recognized As Key Innovator In PFAS-Free Food Packaging Market

PFAS free food packaging papers

Carccu® parchment papers, greaseproof papers

SASTAMALA, PIRKANMAA, FINLAND, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global transition toward safer materials has accelerated the rise of PFAS-free food packaging - and Carccuis playing a vital role in shaping this new direction. Cited by Grand View Research as one of the key global players in the PFAS-free packaging market, Carccuoffers high-performance paper solutions designed to replace traditional food wraps that may contain harmful substances.PFAS-Free Food Packaging Market Sees Strong GrowthAccording to Grand View Research, the PFAS-free food packaging market reached USD 40.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 58.8 billion by 2030. Behind this growth is a surge in global regulations banning PFAS, synthetic chemicals once commonly used for grease- and moisture-resistant food packaging. Often referred to as“forever chemicals,” PFAS compounds persist in the environment and have been linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and other serious health issues.As regulations tighten in regions like the EU, U.S., and Asia-Pacific, demand for alternatives has spiked. Carccumeets this demand with innovative papers made from materials that are entirely PFAS-free.Carccu: in the Forefront of Safe Packaging InnovationCarccu's PFAS-free food packaging products are well-suited for applications such as bakery goods, deli items, and high-fat foods, providing reliable grease and moisture barriers without relying on toxic chemicals. Designed to serve businesses in the fast-food industry, retail, and food service sectors, these papers demonstrate Carccu's commitment to health and high performance.Operating out of Finland, Carccureflects the Nordic standard for environmental innovation-offering solutions that align with both regulatory trends and consumer expectations. As businesses look for partners that can help them meet ESG goals, Carccucontinues to lead the way with safe and high-quality PFAS-free packaging materials.About CarccuCarccuis a packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. Our products include food packaging and packaging paper, and we are also the leading manufacturer of floral papers in the Nordic countries.

