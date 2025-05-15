Two Mobile Snatchers Nabbed In Delhi; One Came Out Of Tihar Jail A Day Ago
However, the startling fact is that one of the two criminals caught by police was released a day before the crime, from Tihar jail.
The two snatchers were identified as Mohd Taimur alias Saddam and Sameer Khan, and they have a history of committing such crimes. The snatched mobile phone was also recovered from their custody.
The mobile snatching took place in North Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on May 10, when a Haryana resident Juvail Khan was on his way to his friend's factory in the area. While he walked on foot and was crossing past a school on Idgah Road, two bike-borne men came from behind and snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot.
Forty-two-year-old Juvial Khan works in Saudi Arabia and is currently in India for some personal assignments.
Soon after the victim lodged a complaint, the Sadar Bazar station formed a police team comprising Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, Head Constables Rohit and Ramesh, and Constable Ajay under the supervision of Inspector Sahdev Singh Tomar. The police team launched a quick investigation, scanned and analysed CCTV footage from the area and swooped on them in just a couple of hours.
Both Saddam and Sameer Khan, residents of the Sadar Bazar area, are active criminals. Their photographs were extracted and shared among the police station staff and also with those employed at different picket points. In the late evening, they were apprehended at the picket point while trying to escape on foot. When they were searched, the snatched mobile phone was recovered.
During interrogation, both confessed to the crime. They have been previously involved in several cases of snatching and other crimes.
Saddam was arrested last month for violating the terms of his externment. He was released from Tihar jail on May 9, and the very next day, he, along with his accomplice, started committing the crime again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment