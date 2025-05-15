403
New completely Russian-manufactured airliner successfully conducts examination flight
(MENAFN) Russia’s new MC-21 airliner, constructed with entirely Russian-made components, successfully completed its first test flight, according to state-run Rostec. The flight marks the beginning of factory fine-tuning tests for the single-aisle jet. This project to replace Western-made parts in Russian passenger aircraft was initiated in response to extensive sanctions imposed on Russia’s aviation industry by the US and EU following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
The MC-21 took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant airfield and flew for 1 hour and 15 minutes, reaching speeds of 580 kilometers per hour and an altitude of 3,000 meters before landing safely. The company reported that all systems worked perfectly during the flight.
Equipped with the PD-14 turbofan engine, the first next-generation engine developed in Russia, the MC-21 is part of a major effort by United Engine Corporation to replace foreign-made engines. The aircraft is designed to fill the role once held by the Soviet-era Tu-154 and is expected to compete with Airbus and Boeing models in Russian skies.
Oleg Evtushenko, Executive Director of Rostec, highlighted that the aircraft had successfully replaced around 80 foreign components to eliminate dependence on external suppliers. He added that the MC-21, along with its PD-14 engines, is expected to offer low operating costs and strong economic performance for airlines.
In addition to the MC-21, other domestically developed aircraft, such as the Sukhoi Superjet New and Tu-214, are part of Russia’s growing aviation capabilities.
