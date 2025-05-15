EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 16 May 2025 at 11.30 a.m. (CEST)

15.05.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 16 May 2025 at 11.30 a.m. (CEST)

Information from the Executive Board on the past financial year 2024 and future business development Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analyst Dillingen / Saar, 15 May 2025 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2024. In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the 2024 financial figures, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation. Key facts of the Pyrum webcast Friday, 16 May 2025

Start: 11.30 a.m. (CEST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: English

Registration link for participants:

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are considered to be of high quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received several awards for its innovative solutions and is constantly researching new ways to recycle waste streams.

Contact us

IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ... Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: ...

15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Phone: +49 6831 959 480 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 WKN: A2G8ZX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich EQS News ID: 2137790

End of News EQS News Service