PWO Group masters difficult environment in first quarter of 2025
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO):“Our strategic market expansion continued with a systematic, focused approach in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. We have made the PWO Group much more resilient in recent years. Those efforts are now paying off.”
Oberkirch, May 15, 2025 – The PWO Group's performance in the opening quarter of 2025 essentially reflects the current market slowdown that was apparent by the beginning of this year and is therefore already factored into our forecast. The disruption to global trade due to the new U.S. administration's tariff policy has so far had no noticeable downside for our business.
A particularly important factor going forward will be our long-established local for local approach, which sees our locations purchase from, produce in, and deliver to their local markets. This means that the tariff increases by the new US administration have little or no direct impact on most of our locations. We are also confident that we can effectively respond to potential indirect impacts on the industry and global economy.
Everyone at the PWO Group is working tirelessly and passionately to help shape the future of mobility – which is our future, too. The high volumes of new business we acquired in recent years will play a big part in that respect, and will help secure our future capacity utilization. We held this successful course throughout the reporting period. It is particularly encouraging that we are continuing to expand our customer portfolio and have recently won another new customer. Our current sales pipeline is likewise very healthy.
The forecast we published in our 2024 annual report remains unchanged. With the wider picture evolving almost daily, it is not yet possible to provide a reliable update. Although we consider our targets for revenue and EBIT before currency effects to be challenging as things stand, we are confident that with appropriate management measures, we will be able to compensate for any shortfall in earnings contributions should we not meet our revenue expectations.
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
2,000 product solutions | 3,500 employees | 10 locations | Over 100 years of experience
We are a global company in the mobility industry helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovation and positioned to be entirely independent of combustion engines.
As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures at a global level, we offer our employees a rewarding environment in which to realize their personal potential. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an essential part of who we are.
Our corporate strategy is summarized in the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
