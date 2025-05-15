EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

PWO Group masters difficult environment in first quarter of 2025

PWO Group masters difficult environment in first quarter of 2025 Carlo Lazzarini (CEO):“Our strategic market expansion continued with a systematic, focused approach in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. We have made the PWO Group much more resilient in recent years. Those efforts are now paying off.”

High level of new business

Capital expenditure for expansion of the Group New location in Serbia due to open in Q2 2025 Oberkirch, May 15, 2025 – The PWO Group's performance in the opening quarter of 2025 essentially reflects the current market slowdown that was apparent by the beginning of this year and is therefore already factored into our forecast. The disruption to global trade due to the new U.S. administration's tariff policy has so far had no noticeable downside for our business. The PWO Group achieved the following key figures in the first quarter of 2025:

Revenue: EUR 137.0 million (previous year: EUR 146.8 million)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 5.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.4 million)

EBIT including currency effects EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 7.3 million)

Net profit: EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.3 million)

Capital expenditure: EUR 6.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million)

Free cash flow: EUR -10.5 million (previous year: EUR 17.3 million)

Equity ratio: 37.2 percent (Dec. 31, 2024: 37.5 percent) Lifetime volume of new business: around EUR 195 million (previous year: around EUR 200 million) A particularly important factor going forward will be our long-established local for local approach, which sees our locations purchase from, produce in, and deliver to their local markets. This means that the tariff increases by the new US administration have little or no direct impact on most of our locations. We are also confident that we can effectively respond to potential indirect impacts on the industry and global economy. Everyone at the PWO Group is working tirelessly and passionately to help shape the future of mobility – which is our future, too. The high volumes of new business we acquired in recent years will play a big part in that respect, and will help secure our future capacity utilization. We held this successful course throughout the reporting period. It is particularly encouraging that we are continuing to expand our customer portfolio and have recently won another new customer. Our current sales pipeline is likewise very healthy. The forecast we published in our 2024 annual report remains unchanged. With the wider picture evolving almost daily, it is not yet possible to provide a reliable update. Although we consider our targets for revenue and EBIT before currency effects to be challenging as things stand, we are confident that with appropriate management measures, we will be able to compensate for any shortfall in earnings contributions should we not meet our revenue expectations.



The quarterly statement for Q1 2025 will be published on the PWO website at . PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T. +49 179 / 6904 237

M. ... PWO AG

Industriestrasse 8

77704 Oberkirch, Germany

pwo-group PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions 2,000 product solutions | 3,500 employees | 10 locations | Over 100 years of experience We are a global company in the mobility industry helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovation and positioned to be entirely independent of combustion engines.



Our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction makes us a technology leader, combining cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We engineer and manufacture sophisticated metal components and complex systems at the limits of what is technologically feasible. We meet the challenges of our times with innovative and sustainable concepts and an overriding aim to seize the opportunities they present. As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures at a global level, we offer our employees a rewarding environment in which to realize their personal potential. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an essential part of who we are. Our corporate strategy is summarized in the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.

