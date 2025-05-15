Swissnet Group Drives Digitalization In The Healthcare Sector – Further Major Projects Strengthen Market Position In Healthcare
Berg, Switzerland – 15 May 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, is intensifying its commitment to the German healthcare and care market. With several new projects in care facilities, the company is further expanding its role as a digitalization partner in the healthcare sector.
Current projects include new ICT infrastructure solutions for new care homes and the Adolphi Foundation. These involve the implementation of modern DECT communication systems, network technology, and cloud solutions – all tailored to the needs of care staff and residents. In parallel, as part of the AP qualification process, swissnet Group is managing a Microsoft migration project with a focus on data security and rapid response times. These initiatives complement already successfully completed projects in hospitals such as Clementine Haus Hannover and the major hospital in Peine. swissnet Group also has a long-standing collaboration with the Vitanas Group, one of Germany's largest care home operators, with numerous sites already implemented.
With these newly acquired projects, the consolidated revenue volume in the "Healthcare & Care" segment has increased to over €360,000 in just the past few months – with a rising trend.
“We see a particularly high digital backlog in care facilities – and at the same time enormous potential to create real relief in everyday operations through the right technologies,” explains Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of swissnet Group.“Our solutions not only improve processes but also enhance the attractiveness of the care profession.”
swissnet Group is thus positioning itself as a key implementation partner for digital infrastructure in care facilities – with a service portfolio that covers analysis, implementation, and ongoing IT operations from a single source. Sascha Kühn, Head of Media Technologies swissnet Group commented:“With our innovative offering, we enable companies to efficiently and precisely place their messages and communicate information. This creates added value and engaging experiences. With our digital signage subscription, companies can optimally reach their target groups, increase their reach, and boost their revenues. Digital signage is still in its early stages. In the future, technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation will further simplify processes and enhance the customer experience.”
About swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.
