Invitation to the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) – ONLINE on May 21, 2025
15.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST
GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH are pleased to invite you to participate online in the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) on 21 May 2025 , starting at 9:55 a.m. (CEST) .
As a digital live event, the International Investment Forum offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, North America, and Australia. The presenting companies operate in forward-looking sectors including:
Industry and CleanTech
Medical Technology and Biotechnology
Commodities and Energy
Software and Artificial Intelligence
Holdings and Investments
“The 15th IIF continues our successful 2025 conference series. Once again, we offer a high-quality platform for exchange between investors and innovative companies. The interest from Europe, Asia, and North America highlights the growing importance of international capital market communication.”
- Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG and Head of Research
“In times of market volatility, reliable formats for dialogue are more important than ever. The IIF brings decision-makers and investors together in an efficient and digital way-across industries and borders. We are proud to present an outstanding speaker line-up and an expanding global reach.”
- Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance GmbH
The conference will be moderated by Lyndsay Malchuk , Matthias Greiffenberger , and Julien Desrosiers .
Selected Participating Companies:
CENIT AG (ISIN: DE0005407100) – Germany
Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN: AU0000090292) – Australia
AHT Syngas Technology N.V. (ISIN: NL0010872388) – Germany/Netherlands
Bio-Gate AG (ISIN: DE000BGAG981) – Germany
Redfish Longterm Capital S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005549354) – Italy
Marinomed Biotech AG (ISIN: ATMARINOMED6) – Austria
First Phosphate Corp. (ISIN: CA33611D1033) – Canada
Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) – Germany
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) – Germany
dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN: CA26780A1084) – Canada
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN: CA3799005093) – Canada
Kobo Resources Inc. (ISIN: CA49990B1040) – Canada
Power Metallic Mines Inc. (ISIN: CA73929R1055) – Canada
Pasinex Resources Limited (ISIN: CA70260R1082) – Canada
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (ISIN: CA92865M1023) – Canada
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN: CA25039N4084) – Canada
NetraMark Holdings Inc. (ISIN: CA64119M1059) – Canada
MiMedia Holdings Inc. (ISIN: CA60250B1067) – Canada
Registration & Participation
The full agenda including all presentation times for the 15th IIF on May 21, 2025 is available at:
Register now for free at:
or directly via:
#/registration
Participation is free of charge and MiFID II-compliant as a professional conference.
We look forward to your participation.
Your team at
GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH
