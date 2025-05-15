EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Alliance

Invitation to the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) – ONLINE on May 21, 2025

15.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH are pleased to invite you to participate online in the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) on 21 May 2025 , starting at 9:55 a.m. (CEST) .



As a digital live event, the International Investment Forum offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, North America, and Australia. The presenting companies operate in forward-looking sectors including:



Industry and CleanTech

Medical Technology and Biotechnology

Commodities and Energy

Software and Artificial Intelligence

Holdings and Investments



“The 15th IIF continues our successful 2025 conference series. Once again, we offer a high-quality platform for exchange between investors and innovative companies. The interest from Europe, Asia, and North America highlights the growing importance of international capital market communication.”

- Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG and Head of Research



“In times of market volatility, reliable formats for dialogue are more important than ever. The IIF brings decision-makers and investors together in an efficient and digital way-across industries and borders. We are proud to present an outstanding speaker line-up and an expanding global reach.”

- Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance GmbH



The conference will be moderated by Lyndsay Malchuk , Matthias Greiffenberger , and Julien Desrosiers .



Selected Participating Companies:



CENIT AG (ISIN: DE0005407100) – Germany

Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN: AU0000090292) – Australia

AHT Syngas Technology N.V. (ISIN: NL0010872388) – Germany/Netherlands

Bio-Gate AG (ISIN: DE000BGAG981) – Germany

Redfish Longterm Capital S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005549354) – Italy

Marinomed Biotech AG (ISIN: ATMARINOMED6) – Austria

First Phosphate Corp. (ISIN: CA33611D1033) – Canada

Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) – Germany

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) – Germany

dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN: CA26780A1084) – Canada

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN: CA3799005093) – Canada

Kobo Resources Inc. (ISIN: CA49990B1040) – Canada

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (ISIN: CA73929R1055) – Canada

Pasinex Resources Limited (ISIN: CA70260R1082) – Canada

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (ISIN: CA92865M1023) – Canada

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN: CA25039N4084) – Canada

NetraMark Holdings Inc. (ISIN: CA64119M1059) – Canada

MiMedia Holdings Inc. (ISIN: CA60250B1067) – Canada



Registration & Participation

The full agenda including all presentation times for the 15th IIF on May 21, 2025 is available at:





Register now for free at:



or directly via:

#/registration



Participation is free of charge and MiFID II-compliant as a professional conference.



We look forward to your participation.



Your team at

GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

