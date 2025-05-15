403
Ex-Russian President suggests ‘real de-Nazification’ would include all Europe
(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current deputy chair of the Security Council, has argued that the rise of Nazism must be eradicated from all nations, including Ukraine, and proposed that Europe may require an international de-Nazification effort. In a public lecture in Moscow on Tuesday, Medvedev discussed Russia's foreign policy priorities and stressed that dismantling the "Kiev neo-Nazi regime" is essential for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
He emphasized that measures must be taken to prevent the resurgence of such regimes in other countries, warning that the consequences of Nazism are too severe to ignore. "A real de-Nazification" is necessary not just in Ukraine but across Europe, Medvedev declared.
Medvedev also mocked Western claims that Russia has plans to attack NATO countries, dismissing the idea as "nonsense." He suggested that these accusations were fabricated by governments to justify increased defense spending in response to US demands, as well as to deflect blame for their domestic economic issues.
Regarding the Ukrainian government, Medvedev referred to the current leadership as “bloody freaks” and accused them of sending their own citizens to die in the conflict. He argued that such a regime, rooted in neo-Nazi ideology, has no right to exist. Medvedev also expressed doubt about the future of Ukrainian statehood, believing that it may be of little use to the West. However, if Ukraine survives, he insisted it must not be allowed to join any military alliances hostile to Russia.
Medvedev believes that Russia’s eventual victory in the conflict will mark the first step toward lasting peace in Europe and the establishment of a more just, multipolar world order.
