Putin`s aide claims West ‘delirious with nuclear apocalypse scenarios’
(MENAFN) Nikolay Patrushev, national security adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused European NATO members of escalating tensions with Russia to the point of risking nuclear conflict. He criticized Western powers for "deploying their military machine" against Russia and suggested that NATO countries are becoming obsessed with nuclear apocalypse scenarios. Patrushev pointed to Brussels, Berlin, Paris, and London as the sources of this destabilization in a recent interview with TASS.
Patrushev noted that NATO has been conducting large-scale military exercises near Russia’s borders for the second consecutive year, a level of activity not seen in decades. These exercises, he argued, simulate offensive operations ranging from a potential attack on Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to imposing naval blockades and carrying out preventive strikes on Russian nuclear deterrence forces.
He warned that the world is on the brink of either another catastrophic conflict, akin to World War II, or the emergence of a new global order where every nation is guaranteed sovereignty and security. He attributed the actions of Western politicians to an unwillingness to accept the diminishing influence of the Western-led system.
In response to the growing military build-up, the EU plans to borrow significant funds to further militarize its member states, citing the threat of Russian aggression. Russia, however, has repeatedly denied any aggressive intentions toward NATO, accusing the alliance of encroaching on its borders and violating prior agreements made with the USSR. Moscow sees the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war orchestrated by NATO to undermine Russia’s development.
