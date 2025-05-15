Inside Information: Sarah Van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher Appointed Interim CEO Of Bioretec

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 15 May 2025 at 10.15 a.m. EEST

TAMPERE, Finland, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec's Board of Directors has appointed MBA Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher as the company's interim CEO. Van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher will take up her position effective immediately.

Van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher will continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors and as a member of the Board's Audit Committee in addition to her role as the CEO. As a result of van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher's appointment, the Board of Directors has decided to transfer the duties the Board's Remuneration Committee to the Board of Directors until further notice.

Bioretec's Board of Directors will continue the process of recruiting a new CEO.

"CEO Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher starts the new growth phase for Bioretec. She brings over 23 years of global healthcare leadership and new technology introduction experience, and we are keen to leverage that expertise in bringing Bioretec to the next level with the aim of becoming a leader in absorbable orthopedic implants globally", says Kustaa Poutiainen, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I could not be more enthusiastic about the next phases of growth for Bioretec and the opportunity to lead us there. Bioretec is poised to aim for market leadership, and our organization is ready to promote its realization for the patients who deserve and have been waiting for high-quality and reliable absorbable implants", says Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher.

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is commercializing and developing the new RemeOsTM product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite - a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOsTM implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOsTM product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing – Better life.

