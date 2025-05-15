Bhavans Public School Achieves Spectacular CBSE Results
Doha, Qatar: Bhavans Public School has delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Board Examinations 2024-25 for Classes X and XII. In the Science stream, Devika Unnikrishnan topped with 96.60%, followed by Afzal Salim (95.20%) and Nahla Puthiyandi Kandam (94.60%).
The Commerce stream saw Fathima Shahdiya Majeed and Supraja Meenakshi Sundaram jointly leading with 92.20%, while Rose Maria Kurian (88.60%) and Aqsa Mamnoon (87.80%) also excelled.
In Class X, Pratheeksha Pradeepan secured 96.00%, Nandika Ajayakumar scored 95.20%, and Janaki Nandan Yadida achieved 95.00%. This remarkable success is a testament to the hard work of students and the dedication of teachers.
The management and the Director of Administration Anjana Menon applauded the Principal MP Philip and his team of teachers for their relentless efforts in achieving these stellar results.
