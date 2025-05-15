Qatar-US Ties A Successful Model Of Strategic Cooperation: Mofa Spokesperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: US President H E Donald Trump's visit to Doha seeks to further bolster the bilateral strategic partnership amid regional and international developments that require close coordination between both sides, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

Interviewed by QNA, Al Ansari added the visit demonstrates Qatar's key regional and international efforts across a variety of issues, including regional security, energy and mediation to resolve disputes through peaceful means and diplomatic channels, and highlights the two sides' keenness to reinforce frameworks for dialogue and joint cooperation. Al Ansari voiced hopes the visit would further advance the joint Qatari-US-Egyptian mediation efforts regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip. He reiterated that enhancing coordination with international partners, especially the US, is key to helping diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire, streamline humanitarian aid access, and ensure the protection of civilians.

Al Ansari noted that Qatar is committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role and continues to work with all parties to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable truce, ensuring the alleviation of the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He added that the US President's visit is an important opportunity to unify efforts and increase international pressure to end the escalation and prepare the conditions for resuming the political process.

Al Ansari added that Qatari-US relations represent a successful model of strategic cooperation.