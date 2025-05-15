Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Prevent Forced Marriage, Arrest 3 Men In Khost

Police Prevent Forced Marriage, Arrest 3 Men In Khost


2025-05-15 04:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have thwarted a forced marriage and arrested three individuals in the Gurbaz district of southeastern Khost province.

The police headquarters said the district's anti-crime personnel, acting on a complaint from a girl, detained three men for forcing her into marriage against her will.

In a statement, the police headquarters said the girl's father, brother and uncle had been taken into custody following the complaint.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Shariah-ordained rights of women. No one would be allowed to violate these rights, they pledged.

kk

MENAFN15052025000174011037ID1109552117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search