Police Prevent Forced Marriage, Arrest 3 Men In Khost
KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have thwarted a forced marriage and arrested three individuals in the Gurbaz district of southeastern Khost province.
The police headquarters said the district's anti-crime personnel, acting on a complaint from a girl, detained three men for forcing her into marriage against her will.
In a statement, the police headquarters said the girl's father, brother and uncle had been taken into custody following the complaint.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Shariah-ordained rights of women. No one would be allowed to violate these rights, they pledged.kk
