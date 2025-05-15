Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
1.3M Afghans Expelled From Pakistan Since Nov 2023

2025-05-15 04:00:21
KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has expelled more than 1.3 million Afghan refugees in a deportation drive launched in November 2023, the Express Tribune reported.

Parliamentary Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Malik said around three million Afghan refugees were residing in Pakistan.

“Of these, 813,000 hold Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) while 1.3 million possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards,” he was quoted as saying.

The official emphasised that Afghan wishing to enter Pakistan for medical treatment, education or business purposes were welcome if they had visas and valid documents.

Meanwhile, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) wrote on X it had registered more than 128,000 Afghan deportees from Pakistan from April 1 to May 12.

It said:“IOM supported more than 68,000 returnees with shelter, food, medical care and protection, especially for women and children.”

