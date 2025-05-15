Baradar-Led Team Attending Kazan Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation has landed in Russia, a media report said on Thursday.

State-run TASS news agency said the Afghan delegation would take part in the international economic meeting - Russia-the Islamic World: Kazan Forum.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi and Aviation and Transport Minister Hibatullah Akhundzada are part of the delegation.

On the sidelines of the forum, the report said the Afghan delegates would discuss trade, agriculture and energy projects with Russian officials.

The Afghan delegates, whose business meetings with their Russian counterparts will begin on May 15, went round major mosques in Kazan.

At a key business meeting is planned on the periphery of the forum. The Russian side will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. An exhibition of goods from Afghanistan will also be held.

The Kazan Forum is scheduled for May 13-18. Its main theme is“Digitalisation: a new reality and additional opportunities for expanding cooperation.” More than 100 countries have confirmed participation in the event.

Participation in the meeting offers the interim government the opportunity for expanding Afghanistan's political and economic links with Russia and regional countries.

PAN Monitor