Indian Stainless Steel Industry Seeks Anti-Dumping Probe On Chinese, Vietnamese Imports
The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), which represents the nation's stainless steel manufacturers, plans to approach the Directorate General of Trade Remedies in the near future.
ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti highlighted the challenges facing domestic producers, stating, "Our members face unfair competition fr0m imports being dumped into the Indian market at artificially low prices.”
“This practice harms domestic producers, especially MSMEs, by severely undermining their ability to compete and threatening their long-term sustainability," he emphasised.
Krishnamurti noted that similar protective measures have proven effective in other global markets for industries including carbon steel and aluminium.
"We are requesting targeted duties that reflect the true extent of dumping and restore fair market conditions," he explained.
The ISSDA has also expressed full support for the government's recent proposal of retaliatory duties against the United States at the World Trade Organisation.
According to Krishnamurti, "India's move sends a powerful message: fair and equitable trade practices are essential for a balanced and predictable global trading environment."
(KNN Bureau)
