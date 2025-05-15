Indian Farmers Shift To Short Duration Basmati For Better Yields
This shift is driven by farmers' preference for quicker-maturing crops that offer better returns and align with sustainable farming practices.
Short-duration basmati varieties, such as Pusa Basmati-1509, Pusa Basmati-1692, and Pusa Basmati-1847, mature in approximately 115–125 days, about 20–25 days earlier than traditional types.
This allows farmers to reduce input costs, manage stubble more effectively, and potentially cultivate an additional crop between harvests.
The anticipated increase in cultivation could push India's total basmati acreage beyond 3 million hectares, reinforcing its position as the world's leading basmati rice producer and exporter.
Key basmati-producing states like Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are at the forefront of this agricultural shift. In Punjab alone, basmati was cultivated on 1 million hectares last year.
Notably, Amritsar district led in basmati acreage, followed by Muktsar and Tarn Taran. Farmers in these regions are increasingly adopting short-duration varieties due to their profitability and reduced reliance on government procurement.
The move towards short-duration basmati is also expected to bolster India's export capabilities. In the fiscal year 2024–25, India exported 5.94 million tonnes of premium basmati rice, surpassing Pakistan and maintaining its decade-long lead in global rice exports.
Experts believe that the increased adoption of these varieties will further enhance India's export strength.
While short-duration varieties are on the rise, the area under long-duration basmati types, such as PB-1121 and PB-1401, may see a decline this year.
Last year, long-duration varieties accounted for 53.7 per cent of the total 2.88 million hectares under basmati cultivation.
The growing preference for short-duration crops reflects a broader trend towards sustainable and profitable farming practices in India.
(KNN Bureau)
