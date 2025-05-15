Nagaland Industry Groups Announce Indefinite Business Shutdown From May 19
This decision stems from ongoing dissatisfaction with the state government's failure to grant them representation in urban local bodies (ULBs).
The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI), representing these associations, announced the shutdown on Tuesday.
CNCCI President Khekugha Muru stated that despite multiple appeals, the government has not addressed their longstanding demand for nominated seats in municipal and town councils across all districts.
While Kohima and Mokokchung have seen such appointments, other districts remain excluded. The impending shutdown is expected to impact business activities in key districts, including Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri.
However, Muru emphasised that essential services would remain unaffected. He clarified that the action is not anti-government but a democratic exercise to voice their concerns.
This isn't the first time CNCCI has resorted to such measures. A similar state-wide shutdown was planned for April 24 but was suspended following discussions with the government.
The current decision underscores the associations' resolve to seek equitable representation in local governance structures.
