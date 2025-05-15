403
DSC Next Returns For Its 2Nd Edition: A Premier Global Data Science Conference In Amsterdam March 2426, 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) After a successful inaugural edition in 2025, the Data Science Conference (DSC Next 2026) is back for its 2nd edition, scheduled to take place from March 24–26, 2026 , at NH Amsterdam Zuid , Netherlands. This landmark event continues to establish itself as one of Europe's key platforms for connecting data science, machine learning, and AI professionals from academia and industry.
With a broader agenda, expanded workshops, and more international participation expected, DSC Next 2026 promises to be even more impactful, offering three full days of insight, innovation, and interaction. Conference Overview:
-
Event: Data Science Conference – DSC Next 2026 (2nd Edition)
Dates: March 24–26, 2026
Venue: NH Amsterdam Zuid
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website: dscnextcon
-
Extended Program: Now a 3-day format with more sessions, networking time, and curated tracks.
Expanded Speaker Lineup: Featuring global experts across sectors including healthcare, fintech, retail, and cybersecurity.
Interactive Labs: New hands-on labs for tools like Python, R, and cloud-based machine learning platforms.
Career Expo: Dedicated space for job seekers to meet recruiters from top companies in data and AI.
Research Poster Sessions: Open call for student and academic poster presentations.
-
Academic Value : Enhance your knowledge with cutting-edge research, new methodologies, and innovative tools.
Networking Opportunities : Connect with top professionals, academics, and industry leaders to build valuable relationships.
Professional Development : Gain insights into emerging trends and best practices that can boost your career.
Career Advancement : Meet potential employers, collaborators, and mentors to further your professional journey.
Contribute to the Community : Share your own research and experiences to contribute to the growing data science community.
-
Keynote Speakers : Presentations from renowned experts in data science and AI.
Interactive Workshops : Hands-on sessions that allow you to dive deep into practical data science applications.
Panel Discussions : Engage with thought leaders on current trends, challenges, and future directions.
Exhibitions : Discover the latest tools, platforms, and technologies in the data science space.
Networking Sessions : Dedicated time to connect with peers, industry experts, and potential collaborators.
-
Data Ethics and Privacy
Big Data Analytics
Machine Learning and AI Applications
Data Visualization
Natural Language Processing
Predictive Analytics
AI in Healthcare, Finance, and Industry
Data Governance and Security
-
Call for Papers Submit your research and be part of the conversation.
Become a Speaker Share your expertise and insights with a global audience.
Sponsor the Event : Increase your brand's visibility among key players in the data science industry.
Exhibit Your Product & service Showcase your latest innovations to a targeted audience.
-
Email : ...
Phone : +91 84483 67524
Website :
LinkedIn: Diwakar Chandra Gour
Let's shape the future of data science together.
