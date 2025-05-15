Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DSC Next Returns For Its 2Nd Edition: A Premier Global Data Science Conference In Amsterdam March 2426, 2026

2025-05-15 03:30:35
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) After a successful inaugural edition in 2025, the Data Science Conference (DSC Next 2026) is back for its 2nd edition, scheduled to take place from March 24–26, 2026 , at NH Amsterdam Zuid , Netherlands. This landmark event continues to establish itself as one of Europe's key platforms for connecting data science, machine learning, and AI professionals from academia and industry.


With a broader agenda, expanded workshops, and more international participation expected, DSC Next 2026 promises to be even more impactful, offering three full days of insight, innovation, and interaction. Conference Overview:
  • Event: Data Science Conference – DSC Next 2026 (2nd Edition)
  • Dates: March 24–26, 2026
  • Venue: NH Amsterdam Zuid
  • Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Website: dscnextcon
What's New in the 2nd Edition?
  • Extended Program: Now a 3-day format with more sessions, networking time, and curated tracks.
  • Expanded Speaker Lineup: Featuring global experts across sectors including healthcare, fintech, retail, and cybersecurity.
  • Interactive Labs: New hands-on labs for tools like Python, R, and cloud-based machine learning platforms.
  • Career Expo: Dedicated space for job seekers to meet recruiters from top companies in data and AI.
  • Research Poster Sessions: Open call for student and academic poster presentations.

Why Attend?
  • Academic Value : Enhance your knowledge with cutting-edge research, new methodologies, and innovative tools.
  • Networking Opportunities : Connect with top professionals, academics, and industry leaders to build valuable relationships.
  • Professional Development : Gain insights into emerging trends and best practices that can boost your career.
  • Career Advancement : Meet potential employers, collaborators, and mentors to further your professional journey.
  • Contribute to the Community : Share your own research and experiences to contribute to the growing data science community.

Event Highlights
  • Keynote Speakers : Presentations from renowned experts in data science and AI.
  • Interactive Workshops : Hands-on sessions that allow you to dive deep into practical data science applications.
  • Panel Discussions : Engage with thought leaders on current trends, challenges, and future directions.
  • Exhibitions : Discover the latest tools, platforms, and technologies in the data science space.
  • Networking Sessions : Dedicated time to connect with peers, industry experts, and potential collaborators.

Topics Covered
  • Data Ethics and Privacy
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Machine Learning and AI Applications
  • Data Visualization
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Predictive Analytics
  • AI in Healthcare, Finance, and Industry
  • Data Governance and Security

Get Involved
  • Call for Papers Submit your research and be part of the conversation.
  • Become a Speaker Share your expertise and insights with a global audience.
  • Sponsor the Event : Increase your brand's visibility among key players in the data science industry.
  • Exhibit Your Product & service Showcase your latest innovations to a targeted audience.

Contact Information

For more details or inquiries, please contact:
  • Email : ...
  • Phone : +91 84483 67524
  • Website :
  • LinkedIn: Diwakar Chandra Gour

Join us in Amsterdam for DSC Next 2026 – 2nd Edition , where data meets innovation, and ideas turn into impact.
Let's shape the future of data science together.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

