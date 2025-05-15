Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting Of Trading In MT Højgaard Holding A/S Shares By Senior Management


2025-05-15 03:18:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Member of the Board of Directors Christine Thorsen has purchased shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S.

Further information:
Group legal counsel of MT Højgaard Holding, Jakob Lindholm, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 03 65.

Search