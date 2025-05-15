403
Trump defends receiving USD400mn ‘flying palace’ present from Qatar
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has defended receiving a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, labeling it a “valuable asset” for the United States. The jet, a Boeing 747-8 dubbed the “flying palace,” will be handed over to the Department of Defense and used as a replacement for Air Force One while the US awaits the delivery of a new presidential jet from Boeing, a process delayed for years due to issues with the plane maker.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump clarified that the jet was being gifted to the US government, not to him personally, and insisted that turning down such a gift would be foolish. He argued that since the US had “successfully defended” Qatar for many years, it was appropriate for the country to provide a free aircraft as a gesture of thanks, particularly when delays with the new Boeing aircraft left a gap in presidential transportation. Trump contended that the savings from the gift would benefit the US and “Make America Great Again.”
Trump’s acceptance of the jet has drawn mixed reactions. Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin called the gift a “grift,” while Republican Senator Ted Cruz raised concerns about potential espionage risks. Critics also pointed out the significant cost of retrofitting the plane with the necessary secure communication systems to function as a mobile White House.
The delay in the delivery of the new Air Force One jets, contracted from Boeing, has been a source of frustration. Originally expected in 2024, the planes are now not anticipated until 2027 or 2028. Trump had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing’s performance and hinted that he might need to find a temporary solution to bridge the gap.
