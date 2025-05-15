403
Spain, Turkey Sign Deal for HURJET Jet Trainer
(MENAFN) Spain and Turkey formalized a strategic defense agreement on Wednesday, involving the acquisition of the HURJET, Turkey's pioneering domestically-designed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, engineered by Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI).
The deal, framed as a memorandum of understanding (MoU), also outlines intentions to jointly develop the necessary production infrastructure for the aircraft within Spain.
Key figures present at the signing ceremony in Madrid included Turkish Deputy Defense Ministers Musa Heybet and Suay Alpay, Turkey’s Ambassador to Spain Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroglu, Spain’s Director General of Defense Industrial Strategy and Innovation, and Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra of the Air and Space Force, along with other dignitaries.
“Today is a very important day. Today, Türkiye has once again demonstrated its strength in defense aviation to the entire world," declared Suay Alpay to a news agency, highlighting the significance of the moment.
He stressed that Turkey had taken substantial and visible steps by advancing a high-value platform like HURJET, rather than relying on rhetoric or speculation.
“A memorandum was signed here today, and the whole world witnessed it. This is just the beginning. We must proceed with care and sensitivity.”
Alpay also underlined that the HURJET initiative was built with indigenous capabilities and confirmed his direct endorsement of the program.
“This is truly a special and valuable day for Turkey, Spain, and Europe. Evaluating global developments, everyone has already seen that Europe cannot proceed without Türkiye. Today’s agreement is a concrete sign of that. It should be seen as a signal flare," he added, framing the deal as not only a technological achievement but also a geopolitical statement.
